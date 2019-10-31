Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Lebanon struggles to reopen roads as sit-ins continue

October 31, 2019 5:33 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese security forces are still struggling to open some roads as protesters continue their civil disobedience in support of nationwide anti-government protests.

Authorities said schools would reopen on Thursday, but late the night before many parents received text messages saying their schools would remain closed for security reasons. The state-run National News Agency reported that some schools would remain closed until further notice.

Banks, schools and many businesses have been shuttered since mass protests erupted on Oct. 17. The protests were ignited by a proposed tax on the WhatsApp messenger service but rapidly escalated into calls for the resignation of the government and sweeping political change.

Banks are set to reopen Friday, amid concerns the severe fiscal crisis that preceded the protests could worsen.

