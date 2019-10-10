Listen Live Sports

...

Louisiana council wants ‘missing’ member to resign

October 10, 2019 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana councilwoman hasn’t shown up to a work since April and members are calling for her resignation, but nobody can find her.

The Advocate reports 34-year-old Iberville Parish Councilwoman Courtney Lewis has a history of missing monthly meetings. The paper says Lewis missed 35 of 51 meetings since taking office in 2016; the longest consecutive stretch began six months ago in April.

Chairman Matthew Jewell says he wants Lewis to resign but can’t find her.

Jewell says he hasn’t heard from Lewis since the summer and neither have other members. He says the council doesn’t know where she lives.

Lewis didn’t file for reelection and her seat is up for grabs in Saturday’s election.

The paper says calls to Lewis were unsuccessful. Authorities say she hasn’t been reported missing.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

