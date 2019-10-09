Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

October 9, 2019 9:41 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Intel rose 1.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday and Thermo Fisher added 2%.

The gains came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1.4% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,913.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 170 points, or 0.6%, to 26,335. The Nasdaq added 59 points, or 0.8%, to 7,883.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.

