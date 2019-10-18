Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland county may ban discrimination based on hair style

October 18, 2019 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Discrimination based on hair styles typically associated with race would be illegal, under a proposal that’s being considered in Montgomery County.

News outlets report the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday heard from people who say they have been told to wear their hair in specific styles to avoid appearing “unprofessional” or “distracting.” Residents said they often feel pressured to abide by “Eurocentric standards of beauty.”

The law would bar the majority-minority suburb from discriminating against hairstyles including braids, locks, Afros, curls and twists. Violators would face a fine of up to $5,000. The director of the county’s human rights office, Jim Stowe, says it hasn’t handled any hair cases this past year.

A vote on the bill is set for this fall. New York and California have passed similar legislation.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska