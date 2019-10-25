Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan writing book about his experiences

October 25, 2019 5:27 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is writing a book about politics, turmoil and his life.

The title noted on Amazon’s website Friday is: “Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.”

It’s scheduled to be released in June.

A summary of the book says the Republican governor will tell the story of a “leader being touted as the ‘anti-Trump Republican.'”

It also describes him as “a politician with practical solutions that take the best from all sides.”

Hogan considered a primary challenge to Trump this year, but he decided against it.

Hogan was re-elected last year in heavily Democratic Maryland.

The book is being co-written with author Ellis Henican. He co-wrote an autobiography with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Hogan friend.

