Maryland governor announces $200M agreement with Exelon

October 29, 2019 1:15 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing an agreement with Exelon on the Conowingo Dam that requires the company to invest more than $200 million in environmental projects.

Hogan said Tuesday the money in the proposed settlement will be used to improve water quality in the Lower Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.

The administration says elements of the agreement will be submitted for approval to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as part of the licensing renewal for the dam.

The proposal includes $52 million to implement new requirements for flow control to create more natural conditions in the Lower Susquehanna.

The governor says the agreement settles Exelon’s legal challenges to the water quality certification issued last year under the Clean Water Act and ends the prospect of years of litigation.

