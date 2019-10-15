Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland police ID man killed in crash of semi hauling beer

October 15, 2019 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Maryland state police have released the identity of a semitruck driver who was killed over the weekend when his vehicle overturned on Interstate 95.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 32-year-old Benjamin Pula died in the Sunday morning crash near North East and Rising Sun. The newspaper says Pula’s LinkedIn page says he was a semitruck driver based in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he also helped manage a dairy goat farm.

His semitruck overturned just miles from the Delaware state line. Photos show the flipped vehicle’s cab cut in half by a guardrail and the rest of the vehicle split open, leaving hundreds of cases of beer spilled across the roadway.

Traffic was diverted for hours. The cause of the crash is unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins