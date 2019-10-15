Maryland police ID man killed in crash of semi hauling beer

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Maryland state police have released the identity of a semitruck driver who was killed over the weekend when his vehicle overturned on Interstate 95.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 32-year-old Benjamin Pula died in the Sunday morning crash near North East and Rising Sun. The newspaper says Pula’s LinkedIn page says he was a semitruck driver based in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he also helped manage a dairy goat farm.

His semitruck overturned just miles from the Delaware state line. Photos show the flipped vehicle’s cab cut in half by a guardrail and the rest of the vehicle split open, leaving hundreds of cases of beer spilled across the roadway.

Traffic was diverted for hours. The cause of the crash is unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

