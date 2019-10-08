Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland work group on education funding to meet

October 8, 2019 4:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland work group on education funding is meeting in the state capital, as it nears important decisions.

The panel is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Some of the subjects that its members are set to discuss are revised per pupil funding and teacher retirement costs.

The panel is focused on how the state and local governments would split the costs of implementing recommendations to improve public schools.

Advertisement

Former University of Maryland Chancellor William Kirwan is leading a state commission that has made a variety of recommendations. He has said the work group focusing on the funding formula will make final decisions on recommendations to the commission next week.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fully implementing the commission’s recommendations would cost an estimated $3.8 billion per year when phased in a decade from now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: Office of Homeland Security is founded