Maryland’s longtime Senate president to discuss future plans

October 24, 2019 4:27 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s longtime Senate president is scheduled to announce his future plans as he deals with his cancer diagnosis.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller is scheduled to meet with the Senate’s other 31 Democrats in a closed-door caucus on Thursday.

The 76-year-old has scheduled a news conference for noon.

Miller has been Maryland’s Senate president since 1987. He is the longest state Senate president in the history of the nation.

In January, he announced that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. He has continued to preside over the chamber while undergoing chemotherapy.

Several senators have expressed interest in seeking the post, if Miller steps down.

The Senate president is chosen by majority vote in the 47-member chamber.

