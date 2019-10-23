Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland’s Senate leader expected to discuss health, future

October 23, 2019 10:42 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — After more than three decades as one of Maryland’s most powerful politicians, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller is expected to discuss his plans about the future as he continues his battle with cancer.

Miller, who is 76 and the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation, is planning to meet with the chamber’s 31 other Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting Thursday.

He has scheduled a news conference after the meeting.

In January, Miller announced he has stage 4 prostate cancer.

Miller has been Maryland’s Senate president since 1987. Several state senators have been quietly weighing whether to run to replace him, if he steps down from the office.

The Senate president is elected in a vote by the chamber’s 47 senators.

