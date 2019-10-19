Listen Live Sports

Mayor moves to rename Baltimore courthouse for Cummings

October 19, 2019 11:23 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor wants to name a downtown courthouse after the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Friday he intends to file legislation soon with the City Council. The Courthouse East building would become known as Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

The powerful Democratic congressman whose district encompassed a large portion of Baltimore died Thursday due to complications from longstanding health challenges. He was 68.

Young said he reached the decision about the courthouse after meeting with elected officials and community leaders to discuss the best way to honor Cummings. The mayor called Cummings one of the city’s “greatest voices and staunchest advocates.”

Young also says he will proclaim Jan. 18, the congressman’s birthday, as Elijah Cummings Day in Baltimore.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

