McConnell resolution prods Trump to keep troops in Syria

October 22, 2019 12:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced a resolution denouncing Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria and prodding President Donald Trump to halt his withdrawal of U.S. troops from that part of the country.

The Kentucky Republican is also holding off on separate, bipartisan legislation imposing sanctions on Turkey. This creates a split for now between the House and Senate over what Congress should do.

McConnell says slapping sanctions on Turkey, a NATO member, could backfire by driving Ankara closer to Russia.

The Democratic-led House last week overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution opposing the U.S. troop withdrawal.

House Democrats say their chamber will vote next week on a separate measure imposing sanctions on Turkey.

McConnell says sanctions may eventually be needed but says Congress should hold off for now.

