The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Melania Trump, Karen Pence survey emergency response in SC

October 30, 2019 9:58 am
 
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Melania Trump and Karen Pence are traveling to South Carolina to learn about some of the military’s emergency preparedness and humanitarian efforts.

The White House says they are meeting Wednesday with members of several military branches at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston.

They will also be visiting an area elementary school to meet with 5th grade students who are participating in the Red Cross Pillowcase Project emergency response program, which helps children mentally and physically for natural disasters like hurricanes.

The first lady is also scheduled to deliver remarks to troops and their families. Her visit comes just days after President Donald Trump’s trip to South Carolina , where he participated in a criminal justice forum last week.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

