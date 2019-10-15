Listen Live Sports

#MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

October 15, 2019 10:23 am
 
The founder of #MeToo is using the second anniversary of the movement to launch a new effort intended to mobilize voters heading into the 2020 election.

The new hashtag #MeTooVoter is being unveiled Tuesday, on the same day as the fourth Democratic presidential debate and reflects a frustration among activists that issues of sexual violence and harassment have largely been absent from the debate stage and campaign trail.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke tells The Associated Press that, “We need these candidates to see us as a power base.”

