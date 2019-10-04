Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Montana Gov. Bullock raises $2.3M in 3rd quarter for 2020

October 4, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock raised nearly $2.3 million over the past three months, collecting more than he did the previous quarter but still trailing most of his rivals.

The Montana governor’s campaign also announced Friday that he doubled the number of individual donors over the most recent quarter, though it did not disclose how many individual donations he’s received.

The governor has failed to meet Democratic National Committee thresholds for polling and individual donors needed to qualify for recent debates.

Bullock has announced he’ll become the first and likely only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to apply for public financing that would allow him to receive up to a $250 match on every donation.

Advertisement

Bullock’s $2.3 million total for the most recent quarter does not include matching funds.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders led the Democratic field’s fundraising over the past three months with $25.3 million.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore