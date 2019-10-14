Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Montgomery County police officer shot, rushed to hospital

October 14, 2019 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland has been shot while responding to a call about a disorderly person in a parking garage.

Montgomery County Police tweeted Monday morning that the officer was shot in Silver Spring shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the injured officer called out for help on the radio, and was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief spokesman Pete Piringer told WUSA-TV that one person was airlifted to a hospital.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins