The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Mulvaney’s missteps draw scrutiny from Trump allies

October 20, 2019 4:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mick Mulvaney is struggling with the job of defending his boss, the president.

President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff went on “Fox News Sunday” to speak up for Trump — and ended up raising more eyebrows.

Explaining why Trump had tried to steer an international summit to one of the president’s own properties, Mulvaney said Trump “still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.” That did nothing to allay concerns that the president has used his office to enrich his business interests.

Days earlier, Mulvaney acknowledged the Trump administration had delayed aid to Ukraine in part to prod that country to investigate the 2016 elections. Then he tried to walk back that comment. Trump now has dropped his plan to host the summit at his Doral, Florida, resort.

