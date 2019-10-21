Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Nancy Pelosi meets top officials in Afghanistan

October 21, 2019 5:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a group of American lawmakers in an unannounced visit to the country.

The Afghan government’s statement says that Ghani thanked Sunday the delegation for the U.S.’s continued financial and political support for Afghanistan over the past 18 years.

The delegation met with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdallah Abdallah.

Pelosi on her twitter account said her visit to Afghanistan focused on security, governance and economic development.

Advertisement

The U.S. has approximately 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of training and advising mission, and to conduct counterterrorism operations against insurgents.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

The delegation had visited key U.S. ally Jordan the day before.

President Donald Trump’s policies in both the Mideast and Afghanistan have recently drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska