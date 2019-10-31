Listen Live Sports

Naval Academy provides room to discuss The Satanic Temple

October 31, 2019 1:27 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is providing a room on campus for midshipmen interested in The Satanic Temple to discuss the group.

Cmdr. Alana Garas, an academy spokeswoman, said Thursday the group has been provided a space to meet after a request was made by midshipmen.

An internal email was sent Oct. 8 to all midshipmen to announce the start of “satanic services.” However, Garas says the email was sent without approval of the Naval Academy’s Command Chaplain, as required.

Garas says the academy’s Command Religious Program facilitates the exercise of diverse beliefs.

The Satanic Temple calls itself a nontheistic organization that aims to “encourage benevolence and empathy among all people.” The organization also says it rejects tyrannical authority and advocates for common sense and justice.

