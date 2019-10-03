Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nonprofits back Abbott’s vow to combat Austin homelessness

October 3, 2019 6:08 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nonprofits are welcoming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow to deploy state agencies to address homelessness in the state’s capital of Austin if city officials don’t act by November.

The local community organizations’ response on Thursday comes after Abbott sent Mayor Steve Adler a letter stating city officials must address “the mounting homelessness crisis in Austin,” or the state will step in.

Abbott noted the city’s June decision to largely rescind prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public and panhandling has caused homeless encampments by roadways and the accumulation of feces and used needles.

The Republican governor says he could act through several state agencies to combat those public health and safety concerns.

Greg McCormack of Front Steps says advocates would welcome state support and resources to tackle Austin’s homelessness.

