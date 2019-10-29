Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
North Carolina absentee ballot rule changes get final OKs

October 29, 2019 4:40 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have finalized changes to mail-in absentee ballot rules in response to a state investigation of a congressional race last year that led to a new election.

A compromise bill given unanimous approval on Tuesday by the state Senate also would restore permanently early in-person voting on the last Saturday before state elections. The House followed later with near unanimous backing of the bill, which now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Much of the legislation attempts to combat illegal ballot “harvesting.” Evidence of the practice surfaced in the 2018 campaign for the 9th Congressional District seat. A political operative and others working with the Republican candidate already face criminal charges.

The measure increases criminal penalties for people who attempt to sell or destroy others’ completed absentee ballots.

