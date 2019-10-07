Listen Live Sports

North Korean negotiator says new talks depend on US attitude

October 7, 2019 2:57 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — North Korea’s chief nuclear negotiator says Washington must alter its approach if more talks are to occur between the sides, after weekend discussions broke down.

Kim Myong Gil made the remarks Monday at Beijing’s airport on his way back to North Korea following talks with his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, Saturday in Sweden.

Kim said, “Whether or not there are further talks will depend on the U.S.”

On Sunday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S., saying the Stockholm talks “made us think they have no political will to improve (North Korea)-U.S. relations and may be abusing the bilateral relations for their own partisan interests” at home.

The talks were the first since the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un collapsed in February.

