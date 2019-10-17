Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Northeast officials team up to push pot, vaping regulations

October 17, 2019 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The governors from several Northeastern states say they want to work together to regulate marijuana and vaping.

Democratic governors from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania met Thursday in New York City with health and legislative officials.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a lack of federal action on pot and vaping regulations means it’s up to states to act.

Several of the governors have unsuccessfully pushed for their states to allow recreational pot sales in the last year. Officials from the four states are conferring with each other as they consider next steps.

Advertisement

Cuomo says marijuana is often vaped and that states should consider that when considering marijuana legalization.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress