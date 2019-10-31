Listen Live Sports

North’s Kim sends condolences to Moon over mother’s death

October 31, 2019 1:32 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of condolence to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over his mother’s recent death.

Moon’s office said Thursday that Kim’s message was delivered via an inter-Korean border village on Wednesday.

The development comes amid stained ties between the two Koreas amid a lack of progress in a U.S.-led effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons program.

It’s unclear how Kim’s condolence message would affect relations between the Koreas.

The two leaders met three times last year and struck a set of deals aimed at easing animosities and boosting exchanges. But in recent months, North Korea has drastically reduced its engagement and diplomatic activities with South Korea.

