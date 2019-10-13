Listen Live Sports

NY Times: Violent parody video shown at Trump resort

October 13, 2019 10:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times reports that a graphically violent parody video was shown at a meeting of President Donald Trump’s supporters at his Miami resort. It depicts a likeness of the president shooting and stabbing his opponents and members of the news media in a church.

In the video, Trump’s critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his bloody rampage. The fake Trump strikes the late Sen. John McCain in the neck, stabs TV’s Rosie O’Donnell in the face, lights Sen. Bernie Sanders’ head on fire and assaults people whose faces are replaced with news organization logos.

The Times reports that the video was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Trump’s Doral Miami resort. Trump wasn’t there.

