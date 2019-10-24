Listen Live Sports

NYPD: Suspect’s bullet struck officer who was saved by vest

October 24, 2019 4:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has confirmed that an officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest was hit by a suspect’s bullet.

Deputy Chief Kevin Maloney said Thursday that Officer Christopher Wintermute was struck during a confrontation with the apparently emotionally disturbed man early Wednesday at a Harlem apartment building.

Other officers fired at the suspect, who died.

In a video shown at the briefing, Wintermute was knocked down or fell to the floor when he was hit in the chest but managed to get up and continued the struggle with the suspect.

Wintermute was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

