Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Obama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented endorsement

October 16, 2019 4:35 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Barack Obama is urging Canadians to re-elect Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, an apparently unprecedented endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.

Obama tweeted Wednesday that he was proud to work with Trudeau and described him as a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.

“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” Obama wrote.

Trudeau later responded with his own tweet: “Thanks my friend, we’re working hard to keep our progress going.”

Advertisement

Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said that might have something to do with Obama’s intervention.

“Trudeau is in real danger,” Bothwell said. “If I were a Liberal (Party) campaigner I would quietly point with pride to Obama’s endorsement. I don’t know if I’d run around toting it as a major political issue.”

Bothwell said you would have to go back more than 100 years to find an American president intervening in a Canadian federal election.

He said former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, visited Toronto in 1917 when Canada was having an election about conscription and spoke in favor of it. But Bothwell said he didn’t know how explicit he was.

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, called Obama’s endorsement rare and said it possibly has not happened before but he doesn’t think it will move the polls.

“In fact, some people may feel this is an unwarranted foreign intrusion in Canada’s election,” Wiseman said.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Obama also endorsed Emmanuel Macron for president in France’s 2017 election, and he warned British voters against backing leaving the European Union.

Trudeau formed a close relationship with Obama when he was president and the two were pictured having dinner in Ottawa earlier this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico