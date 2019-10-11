Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Officer pleads guilty to smuggling contraband into prison

October 11, 2019 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A correctional officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that she accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling drugs, tobacco, cellphones and other contraband into a Maryland state prison.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says in a news release that 41-year-old Janel Griffin, of Baltimore, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentences her at a hearing set for Feb. 6.

Griffin pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal racketeering charge. Hur’s office says she smuggled contraband into Maryland Correctional Institute at Jessup for at least one inmate at the medium-security prison in Anne Arundel County.

Hur’s office says that inmate, 29-year-old Corey Alston, pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge on Sept. 18 and also awaits sentencing next year.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched