Government News
 
Ohio counties tell court: Don’t let state stop opioid trial

October 3, 2019 12:55 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two Ohio counties are telling a court to deny their state attorney general’s request to delay a major trial over the toll of opioids.

Attorney General Dave Yost asked a federal appeals court in August not to let a district judge move ahead with a case scheduled to start Oct. 21.

It would be the first federal trial of claims brought by a government seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the opioid crisis.

The attorney general says the state’s similar claims should move ahead of those brought by Cuyahoga and Summit counties, home to Cleveland and Akron.

The counties say the state doesn’t have a say because it’s not part of this case.

The judge in charge of the Oct. 21 trial has also denied the state’s request.

