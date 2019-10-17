Listen Live Sports

‘Overrated general’ Mattis zings Trump at NY charity gala

October 17, 2019 10:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Defense Secretary James Mattis hit back at his old boss at a white-tie gala in New York, saying that he’s not just an overrated general, he’s the greatest overrated general.

Mattis made the remarks at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump demeaned him as “the world’s most overrated general” during a contentious White House meeting with members of Congress.

The retired Marine general resigned as defense secretary last December in a military policy dispute with Trump.

Mattis joked the label didn’t bother him because he “earned his spurs on the battlefield,” while Trump “earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor.”

The annual roast, hosted by New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan, draws luminaries from finance and politics.

