Pakistani court weighs releasing ex-PM over health concerns

October 24, 2019 8:38 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court is deciding whether to release former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted on corruption charges, over concerns about his health.

Sharif, 69, has a history of health problems, including heart disease. He was rushed to the hospital from prison earlier this week after blood tests raised doctors’ concerns. Doctors initially believed Sharif had contracted dengue fever.

A petition to suspend Sharif’s sentence on medical grounds was submitted Thursday by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.

Shahbaz Sharif is seeking the former prime minister’s release so he can receive treatment, either in Pakistan or abroad.

Nawaz Sharif served as prime minister three separate times, before being removed from power by a court order in 2017 on corruption charges.

