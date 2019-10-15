Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Panel: Florida should tighten school shooter drills

October 15, 2019 5:46 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The commission investigating last year’s Florida high school massacre wants the state legislature to tighten the requirements for school active shooter drills.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission voted Tuesday to recommend that the state’s public schools each have four active-shooter drills per year and that each be unique so teachers and students have to react to the situation presented. The drills might include fleeing, locking down inside a classroom and hiding. Commissioners rejected a proposal that students be taught how to counterattack an assailant.

The 15-member commission met in Orlando and is composed of law enforcement, education and mental health professionals, a state legislator and two fathers who lost children in the February 2018 attack that left 17 dead.

