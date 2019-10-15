Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Parents of teen killed in crash coming to White House

October 15, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a British teenager killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat’s wife was headed to the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with senior administration officials.

A spokesman for the family announced the afternoon meeting on Twitter, and senior White House official confirmed it on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether the Dunns would meet with the president, but family spokesman Radd Seiger said in a tweet that he was “looking forward to getting further answers” about Harry Dunn’s death.

Dunn’s parents have taken their case directly to U.S. audiences this week, holding a New York news conference and urging the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, to return to Britain.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Dunn was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

President Donald Trump last week called it “a terrible accident” and said he planned to intervene and potentially arrange a meeting between the Dunns and Sacoolas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department