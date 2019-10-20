Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pelosi leads congressional delegation in Afghanistan visit

October 20, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation on a visit to Afghanistan.

Her office said in a statement Sunday night the bipartisan delegation met with top Afghan leaders, civil society representatives and U.S. military chiefs and troops serving there.

Pelosi says the delegation emphasized the importance of combating corruption and ensuring women are at the table in reconciliation talks. The unannounced trip briefly overlapped with one by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Pelosi and the delegation stopped in Afghanistan after a visit to Jordan.

She says while Afghan women have made progress in some areas, more must be done to ensure their security as well as economic and educational opportunities for women and girls there.

Advertisement

And she praised the courage of U.S. troops and diplomats on the front lines.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska