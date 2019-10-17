Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pelosi moves on drug prices despite falling out with Trump

October 17, 2019 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is plowing ahead with her bill to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices despite a breakdown in relations with her chief bargaining partner on the issue — President Donald Trump.

Nonpartisan budget analysts estimate big savings for Medicare from the legislation as well as better health for some seniors who now skimp on costly medicines.

The Congressional Budget Office also cautioned that squeezing drug companies could mean some new medications don’t make it to market.

The House Education and Labor Committee approved the bill Thursday on a party-line vote. Two other panels are working on it.

Advertisement

Republicans are broadly opposed to Medicare drug negotiations, so Pelosi would have to persuade Trump to support the bill for it to have any chance. They had been talking.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress