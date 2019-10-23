Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pennsylvania’s gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry

October 23, 2019 12:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed to Pennsylvania to show his support for the natural gas industry, making clear he sees his pro-industry policies as a boost to his chances of winning the battleground state.

As some of his leading Democratic opponents call for a fracking ban, Trump has been eager to tout his support for a sector he says brings economic benefits and jobs.

But in the suburbs that might be key to his path to victory, Pennsylvania voters have shown a growing opposition to the drilling and massive pipelines. National polling shows growing skepticism of fracking, the process used in extraction.

On Wednesday, Trump will speak to a conference in Pittsburgh, a corporate hub of activity in the Marcellus Shale, the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified