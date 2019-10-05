Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

October 5, 2019
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes migrants displaced by Hurricane Dorian waiting for humanitarian aid in the Bahamas; President Xi Jinping and other officials marking Martyr’s Day in Tiananmen Square in Beijing; and an optical illusion exhibit in Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

