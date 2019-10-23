Listen Live Sports

Police agency: Too late to fire Chicago officer for shooting

October 23, 2019 6:59 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency has recommended only a 30-day suspension for an officer who fatally shot a fleeing teenager in 2011, concluding it missed the five-year deadline for firing him under state law.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also recommended Macario Chavez be put on desk duty indefinitely. A police spokesman said Tuesday that Chavez already has served the suspension.

The office found Chavez showed a “reckless disregard for human life” as he fired 31 times at Calvin Cross with a high-powered rifle. Two other officers fired 14 times at the 19-year-old.

The officers reported Cross shot at them. However, records show the only gun found at the scene was so clogged with grime it could not fire.

Chavez and the others were initially cleared of wrongdoing in 2013.

