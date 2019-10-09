Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police ID Nebraska restaurant patron fatally shot by officer

October 9, 2019 12:16 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a uniformed railroad officer after the man rammed his truck into a Nebraska restaurant.

The Lincoln Police Department identified the man Wednesday as 48-year-old Joseph Cimino.

Police and witnesses say chaos erupted a little before 1 p.m. Tuesday after a man later identified as Cimino began complaining about his sandwich at a Chick-fil-A . He screamed profanities, threw food and punched other customers before being hustled out by another patron. Witnesses say he got into his pickup truck and backed it into the restaurant but injured no one.

He was soon confronted by the BNSF officer, who told police he fired his gun after being threatened with a weapon. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says Cimino was wielding a stun gun as he approached the officer, Christopher Hall.

The shooting is being investigated.

