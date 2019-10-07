Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Man shows gun after political bumper sticker dispute

October 7, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man faces charges after police say he displayed a handgun after a dispute over political bumper stickers with another driver in Minnesota.

Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when the 27-year-old West Fargo man pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting Republican President Donald Trump. After the man continued past, police say he held up a gun inside his car.

Police found the suspect, saw a box for a handgun inside his vehicle and found a loaded handgun in the center console.

Advertisement

The man was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and having a loaded handgun inside a vehicle without a permit. He’s due in court Tuesday.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins