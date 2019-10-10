Polls show close divide over impeachment and removal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are following impeachment proceedings closely — and are slightly more likely to approve than disapprove of the inquiry itself. But the public is more closely split over whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Several polls published since the start of an impeachment inquiry show a shift in views from earlier this year as the House investigates whether Trump violated his oath of office in asking the government of Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

A Fox News poll conducted Sunday through Tuesday found 51% of Americans now say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, up from 42% who said that in July.

Likewise, a Washington Post-Schar School survey conducted in October shows 58% of Americans are supportive of the decision to initiate an inquiry.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.