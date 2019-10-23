Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutor: Guards won’t face charges after clash at protest

October 23, 2019 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general says guards involved in a clash outside a detention facility during a protest of federal immigration policies won’t face charges.

Democrat Peter Neronha announced the criminal investigation’s conclusion Wednesday.

Capt. Thomas Woodworth drove his truck through a group protesting Aug. 14 outside the detention facility in Central Falls.

The investigation focused on the truck’s operation and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.

Advertisement

Woodworth resigned . His attorney told The Providence Journal that Woodworth didn’t hit anyone with his truck and that he’s relieved by the outcome.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action organized the protest and condemned Neronha.

The group says witnesses who testified before the grand jury said prosecutors focused only on protesters’ actions and attempted to justify the guards’ actions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon