The Associated Press
 
Putin: Russia helps China build missile warning system

October 3, 2019 4:52 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is helping China build a system to warn of ballistic missile launches.

Since the Cold War times, only the United States and Russia have had such systems, which involve an array of ground-based radars and space satellites. The systems allow for early spotting of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Speaking at Thursday’s international affairs conference, Putin said Russia has been helping China develop such a system. He added that “this is a very serious thing that will radically enhance China’s defense capability.”

His statement signaled a new degree of defense cooperation between the two former Communist rivals that have developed increasingly close political and military ties.

