The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ocasio-Cortez, Omar endorse Bernie Sanders for president

October 15, 2019 11:50 pm
 
Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The Sanders campaign confirmed the backing of two members of “The Squad” on Tuesday.

The endorsements are a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez and 38-year-old Omar are progressive stars and frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

Sanders’ deputy communications director Sarah Ford says Ocasio-Cortez will appear with the senator at a rally in her home district in New York this weekend.

Sanders hinted at her backing during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his skeptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a “surprise guest.”

