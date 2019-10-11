Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Report: Giuliani under investigation for lobbying violations

October 11, 2019 10:54 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible lobbying violations.

That’s according to a report Friday in The New York Times, citing two anonymous people familiar with the inquiry.

One of the Times’ sources says the investigation is related to Giuliani’s efforts to undermine former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Two Florida businessmen tied to Giuliani were charged Thursday with federal campaign finance violations. The men had key roles in Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A whistleblower complaint about Trump’s involvement with Ukraine has led to an impeachment investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment Friday night on the Times report.

