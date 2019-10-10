Listen Live Sports

Romania: Social Democrat government loses no-confidence vote

October 10, 2019 8:22 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Social Democratic government has lost a vote of no-confidence in Parliament.

Lawmakers voted 238-4 on Thursday against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s government, which has had a minority in the legislature since a liberal party left the coalition in August.

Most Social Democratic Party lawmakers abstained, and three votes were annulled.

Opposition lawmakers accused Dancila and her Cabinet of mismanaging Romania’s economy, letting public safety deteriorate and trying to bring the judicial system under government control.

Before the vote, Dancila said the motion would destabilize Romania and that opposition parties had no viable alternative policies.

An early parliamentary election is unlikely any time soon since Romania’s presidential election is scheduled for next month.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis may ask the opposition Liberal Party to form a new government.

