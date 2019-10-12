Listen Live Sports

Running for president, Gabbard faces challenge in Hawaii

October 12, 2019 1:04 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — As Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels throughout Iowa and New Hampshire trying to kickstart her Democratic presidential bid, she is facing a serious challenge back home in Hawaii for her U.S. House seat.

State Sen. Kai Kahele, a fellow Democrat, is picking up endorsements and criticizing Gabbard for not paying enough attention to constituents in Hawaii while she campaigns for president thousands of miles away.

The 45-year-old Native Hawaiian is a combat veteran and pilot for the Hawaii Air National Guard. He flies passenger jets for Hawaiian Airlines and is a member of the pilots union, a helpful attribute in union-friendly Hawaii.

Gabbard hasn’t indicated whether she will run for re-election.

