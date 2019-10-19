Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Russia PM Medvedev watches army show in Balkan ally Serbia

October 19, 2019 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has attended a military show in Balkan ally Serbia, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the capital, Belgrade, from Nazi Germany occupation by Soviet and Yugoslav troops.

Medvedev on Saturday joined hundreds of people and top Serbian officials who converged at a military airport near Belgrade on a sunny day to watch an anti-terrorism drill followed by a parade of troops, battle vehicles and weapons, helicopters and jets.

Medvedev’s visit illustrates the close relations between Russia and Serbia, which share common cultural, religious and historic links. Russia has been helping Serbia beef up its military, even as Belgrade formally seeks membership in the European Union.

Moscow has recently stepped up its efforts to restore its influence among the former communist nations in Eastern Europe.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska