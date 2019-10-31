Listen Live Sports

S. Korean military says North Korea fires projectile

October 31, 2019 4:06 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one projectile toward its eastern sea.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately confirm whether the weapon was rocket artillery or a ballistic missile, or how far it flew.

The North’s latest launch follows statements of displeasure over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands that the Trump administration ease sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, the North test-fired an underwater-launched ballistic missile for the first time in three years.

