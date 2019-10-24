Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Samsung heir Lee appears in court for corruption retrial

October 24, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong has appeared in court for a retrial on corruption charges that partially fueled an explosive 2016 scandal that spurred massive protests and sent South Korea’s then-president to prison.

The retrial that began at the Seoul High Court on Friday had been ordered by the Supreme Court in August. It concluded the amount of bribes Lee was accused of providing to ex-President Park Geun-hye and her confidante had been underestimated previously.

The earlier ruling had freed the Samsung Electronics vice chairman from jail on a suspended sentence.

Some legal experts say Lee is facing an increased possibility of serving jail time in the retrial. But Lee’s case could take months and even years if he or the prosecutors appeal again to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead